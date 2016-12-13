WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Former players

Re: Former players

Post Tue Dec 13, 2016 12:28 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5960
Did James play a game for us Gary ?

Re: Former players

Post Tue Dec 13, 2016 12:46 pm
DonnyPlumber
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 2:40 pm
Posts: 819
Location: sat in Doncaster....gods back garden
DFJ joins York big loss

Re: Former players

Post Tue Dec 13, 2016 2:12 pm
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47734
Location: Doncaster
weighman wrote:
Did James play a game for us Gary ?


Yes. He was a tryscorer away at Barrow in February 2013.

Re: Former players

Post Tue Dec 13, 2016 2:49 pm
huby
Joined: Tue Nov 15, 2005 9:25 pm
Posts: 1039
Location: wish it was TATTERSFIELD
DFJ

In the words of Richard Wilson "I DON'T BELIEVE IT "
Memories and heritage are very precious
THE DONS and BLUE & GOLD forever.

Re: Former players

Post Tue Dec 13, 2016 4:47 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5960
Refused an offer from us ?
I heard last season he wasn't happy that we attacked too much down the other side .

The last batch of players leaving us to York have moved on , including Russ Spiers back to us !

Re: Former players

Post Wed Dec 14, 2016 4:40 pm
AdamH
Joined: Tue Jan 13, 2009 11:52 pm
Posts: 492
I don't think he will be a big loss tbh. quick and agile but nowhere near big enough and often got bullied by defence and offence due to this. Also despite his initial pace off the mark he seemed to either tire quickly or not be able to hit too high a top speed enabling him to get chased down (like that barrow try).

Tbh this seems to be the problem with players making the step up to our league - unless the opposition has Jack Walton playing for them - the gaps don't just appear out of nowhere nice and easy.

Personally I think during a normal game we will get much more all around benefit from someone like Richie Barnett with his size even if his pace is not the same (although having seen him chase down a few people I think he may just appear to move slower due to his longer legs or having less acceleration but more top speed than the people he was chasing).

Re: Former players

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:55 pm
Double Movement
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1171
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Adam Robinson signs for York:

http://www.totalrl.com/ford-delighted-york-land-robinson/

Re: Former players

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:59 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47734
Location: Doncaster
Wanderer wrote:
James Clare reported to be interesting both Leigh and former club Castleford.


Destination Leigh according to League Express.

Re: Former players

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:15 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5960
Was it Clare who was due to have a season long loan period from Cas but didn't fancy it !
