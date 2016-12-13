I don't think he will be a big loss tbh. quick and agile but nowhere near big enough and often got bullied by defence and offence due to this. Also despite his initial pace off the mark he seemed to either tire quickly or not be able to hit too high a top speed enabling him to get chased down (like that barrow try).



Tbh this seems to be the problem with players making the step up to our league - unless the opposition has Jack Walton playing for them - the gaps don't just appear out of nowhere nice and easy.



Personally I think during a normal game we will get much more all around benefit from someone like Richie Barnett with his size even if his pace is not the same (although having seen him chase down a few people I think he may just appear to move slower due to his longer legs or having less acceleration but more top speed than the people he was chasing).