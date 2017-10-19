BrisbaneRhino wrote:

It took him a while to develop any kind of skill in setting up his winger. He was very much a biff and barge merchant early on. Also, whilst he didn't need to be 'spoonfed' he clearly enjoyed the physical side of the game, getting the ball at times when he was clearly going to get hit hard. As a result he was a far easier target than Watkins, who needs to get the ball in space. Its horses for courses. Someone mentioned Steve Renouf - you could never give him the kind of crash ball Senior got.



Anyway, there's no doubt if you were picking a team of the era, Watkins and Senior would be the centres.