WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire and Senior

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire and Senior

Post a reply
Re: Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire and Senior
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:38 am
Les Norton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1625
Location: Dirranbandi
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
It took him a while to develop any kind of skill in setting up his winger. He was very much a biff and barge merchant early on. Also, whilst he didn't need to be 'spoonfed' he clearly enjoyed the physical side of the game, getting the ball at times when he was clearly going to get hit hard. As a result he was a far easier target than Watkins, who needs to get the ball in space. Its horses for courses. Someone mentioned Steve Renouf - you could never give him the kind of crash ball Senior got.

Anyway, there's no doubt if you were picking a team of the era, Watkins and Senior would be the centres.


True, but he did develop that skill. His running angles were also better in that they created space for his wingers.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: D4mo78, Exabot [Bot], Google [Bot], gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, Les Norton, malcadele, The Magic Rat and 110 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,6831,03176,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM