The level of success these players have achieved is incredible. They will only be truly valued by some when they have retired and we have a period without winning a trophy. I imagine the 70s side wouldn't be held in quite such high regard had we continued winning trophies in the 80s and 90s - the long period with little to no success increased their legendary status.



Players such as Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire, Jones Buchanan, Peacock, Senior, Lauitiiti will go down as legends compared with any era. Ablett and Hall should be on that list for me as well but coming through slightly later they doesn't appear to be held in quite such high regard. Leuluai and Webb won't be far off either and should Hardaker and Delaney stay at Leeds for long and in more they'll be in a similar bracket.



Bailey and Kirke will always be remembered for winning trophies.