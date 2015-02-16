WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire and Senior

Re: Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire and Senior
Post Mon Feb 16, 2015 10:56 am
Andy R
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 26, 2003 4:39 pm
Posts: 1727
Location: Farsley
The level of success these players have achieved is incredible. They will only be truly valued by some when they have retired and we have a period without winning a trophy. I imagine the 70s side wouldn't be held in quite such high regard had we continued winning trophies in the 80s and 90s - the long period with little to no success increased their legendary status.

Players such as Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire, Jones Buchanan, Peacock, Senior, Lauitiiti will go down as legends compared with any era. Ablett and Hall should be on that list for me as well but coming through slightly later they doesn't appear to be held in quite such high regard. Leuluai and Webb won't be far off either and should Hardaker and Delaney stay at Leeds for long and in more they'll be in a similar bracket.

Bailey and Kirke will always be remembered for winning trophies.
G1 wrote:
Nice one Andy. You articulated a differing opinion given reasons and substance.

There's really no place for the likes of you on Substandard. :wink:
Re: Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire and Senior
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:16 pm
TheNo36
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 21, 2007 9:54 am
Posts: 240
Now all four of these wonderful players have either retired or left the club, like the other topic I hoofed, this could well be worth a read as well as a revised opinion perhaps with the benefit of time having now alapsed.
Re: Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire and Senior
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:53 am
Stevosfalseteeth
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 591
Burrow & McGuire now need to be classed in the same bracket as Sinfield and Peacock. You could arguably put JJB in there too. Hall, Watkins, and Ablett are now the leaders of the next generation i.e. Sutcliffe, Ward, Golding, Walker and Singleton.
Re: Sinfield, Burrow, McGuire and Senior
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:14 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1673
Senior, McGuire, burrow, sinfield, peacock, Jjb, hall, are all no doubt club legends super league legends and club hall of famers.
Sinfield, Peacock are/will be RL hall of fame, Morley too.
McGuire is probably knocking at the door too after Saturdays iconic display.

Hall too could get there, although he is not the force he was a few years ago, but well on his way to bring the alltime Gb/England try scorer.
