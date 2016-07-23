WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Wigan Envy-O-Meter.

Re: The Wigan Envy-O-Meter.

Post Sat Jul 23, 2016 1:05 pm
The Meter is clearly pointing over to us today?
Ahh Tesco
Building St Helens & Warrington's future
Destroying Wigans past

"Viva Ben Flower, Viva Ben Flower, could have won the cup but you Messed it up Viva Ben Flower"

Re: The Wigan Envy-O-Meter.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:22 am
Rommel wrote:
The Meter is clearly pointing over to us today?




.....and now?
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: The Wigan Envy-O-Meter.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:35 am
Mothballed, until further notice :lol:
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: The Wigan Envy-O-Meter.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:53 am
MattyB wrote:
.....and now?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X70VMrH3yBg
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: The Wigan Envy-O-Meter.

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:59 am
I'll keep this post for when Cunningham turns things around. 8) 8) 8)

(I may be some time......)
