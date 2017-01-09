Cherry_Warrior wrote: Not strolling through 31 pages but i think i have to hand it to the Leeds fans for last season's effort if i am honest. I was sat in my living room wetting myself when i heard on my tv



"Brett Ferres, he shags who he wants"

bit naughty that was but inevitable all the same. Think his wife had to appeal to the fans to not sing it due to his young girls hearing it at the fans obliged from what i saw which is fair play.