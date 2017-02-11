WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I am going somewhere, where can I watch the rugby/Sky in...?

Re: I am going somewhere, where can I watch the rugby/Sky in
Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:14 pm
The Chin's Back
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 688
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Anyone know of any bars in Miami south beach,Orlando and Key west that show SL?
Re: I am going somewhere, where can I watch the rugby/Sky in
Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:42 pm
ksm1701
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 812
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
Not quite as nice as Miami, but anyone know of any RL friendly bars in San Augustin, Gran Canaria?
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Re: I am going somewhere, where can I watch the rugby/Sky in
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:19 am
Cardiff_05
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 5009
Location: Caerdydd
Off to Puerto Pollenca in Mallorca this Saturday, anywhere likely to be showing the Hull v Cas game this Sunday?
Re: I am going somewhere, where can I watch the rugby/Sky in
Post Sat Jul 22, 2017 10:42 am
Steve0
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 03, 2003 6:33 pm
Posts: 624
Location: Skipton / Sheffield
Anybody know where I could watch the hull Leeds semi in Banff, Canada? or ways to watch it on an iPad from abroad
Re: I am going somewhere, where can I watch the rugby/Sky in
Post Wed Jul 26, 2017 3:49 pm
gary-hfc
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 27, 2009 9:16 am
Posts: 444
I'm in Nerja for the Hull v Leeds semi does anyone know of a bar that will show it with sound.
Thanks
Re: I am going somewhere, where can I watch the rugby/Sky in
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:19 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 708
Kiev, Cambodia, Carcassonne, Chorley anyone.

asking for a friend
Previous

