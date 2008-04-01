WWW.RLFANS.COM • View forum - The Conference Club House

Board index Other Forums The Conference Club House

 
Post a new topic

Announcements
No unread posts RLFANS.COM T-Shirts.
by Marvin » Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am

0

Replies

17827

Views
 Last post by Marvin View the latest post
Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am
No unread posts CST ANNOUNCE RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017 TOURS
by Foti with the goaty » Tue Jul 19, 2016 6:53 am

1

Replies

30752

Views
 Last post by Foti with the goaty View the latest post
Thu Aug 18, 2016 9:46 am
No unread posts RLFANS.COM Android App
1, 2, 3by Sadfish » Wed Jun 15, 2016 4:33 pm

21

Replies

56711

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Tue Nov 15, 2016 11:36 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Support Requests & Site Ideas / Problems.
by Sadfish » Tue Jun 16, 2015 4:37 pm

1

Replies

106264

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Sat Jan 30, 2016 7:28 pm

Topics
No unread posts New club websites in here please
1, 2by Gahan » Tue Apr 01, 2008 1:34 am

16

Replies

40210

Views
 Last post by Hills Hoists View the latest post
Sun Dec 12, 2010 6:55 pm
No unread posts Send England to the 2017 Student World Cup in Australia!
by England Unis RL » Tue Nov 29, 2016 8:48 pm

3

Replies

87

Views
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Dec 16, 2016 9:16 pm
No unread posts Challenge Cup Eve- London Skolars v North Wales Fri 28th Aug
by London Skolar » Wed Aug 26, 2015 2:08 pm

0

Replies

853

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Wed Aug 26, 2015 2:08 pm
No unread posts BUY REAL PASSPORTS,DRIVER'S LICENSE,ID CARDS,VISAS,GREEN CAR
by memarice371 » Thu Apr 02, 2015 9:29 pm

0

Replies

5095

Views
 Last post by memarice371 View the latest post
Thu Apr 02, 2015 9:29 pm
No unread posts Help with Grassroots Development in the South
by JohnConnaughton » Sun Jan 18, 2015 5:37 pm

0

Replies

517

Views
 Last post by JohnConnaughton View the latest post
Sun Jan 18, 2015 5:37 pm
No unread posts FRENCH RL TOURS AND NRL FINALS TOUR
by Foti with the goaty » Fri Jan 09, 2015 2:19 pm

0

Replies

481

Views
 Last post by Foti with the goaty View the latest post
Fri Jan 09, 2015 2:19 pm
No unread posts STRONG STUFF!!
by djws61 » Thu Jul 25, 2013 5:27 pm

1

Replies

13880

Views
 Last post by djws61 View the latest post
Thu Jul 25, 2013 5:28 pm
No unread posts CONFERENCE CALL KILLS OFF BRAMLEY DREAM
by Sadfish » Wed Sep 26, 2012 4:08 pm

0

Replies

14455

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Wed Sep 26, 2012 4:08 pm
No unread posts Warrington Wizards v Coventry - Saturday - FREE match offer
by WalterWizard » Thu Jul 05, 2012 9:33 am

0

Replies

51278

Views
 Last post by WalterWizard View the latest post
Thu Jul 05, 2012 9:33 am
No unread posts The Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice
by DG Sport » Sun May 13, 2012 10:29 pm

0

Replies

24375

Views
 Last post by DG Sport View the latest post
Sun May 13, 2012 10:29 pm
No unread posts Touch Rugby Launched in Malton!
by Chris Chatten » Tue Apr 10, 2012 4:17 pm

0

Replies

21059

Views
 Last post by Chris Chatten View the latest post
Tue Apr 10, 2012 4:17 pm
No unread posts O/T bricklayers wanted
by mr. chairman » Fri Mar 30, 2012 7:21 pm

0

Replies

20170

Views
 Last post by mr. chairman View the latest post
Fri Mar 30, 2012 7:21 pm
No unread posts 2012 fixtures
by rob_a » Wed Feb 22, 2012 6:58 pm

1

Replies

20165

Views
 Last post by headhunter View the latest post
Thu Feb 23, 2012 9:47 pm
No unread posts Hemel in Championship 1
by Stags Fan » Tue Feb 21, 2012 3:03 pm

0

Replies

19934

Views
 Last post by Stags Fan View the latest post
Tue Feb 21, 2012 3:03 pm
No unread posts Buffaloes 2012 Season Tickets
by Marto » Mon Jan 02, 2012 10:12 pm

0

Replies

19746

Views
 Last post by Marto View the latest post
Mon Jan 02, 2012 10:12 pm
No unread posts RLC dream team
by jonny the leyther » Thu Oct 13, 2011 9:16 am

0

Replies

19911

Views
 Last post by jonny the leyther View the latest post
Thu Oct 13, 2011 9:16 am
No unread posts Wizards Dinner this Friday - Guest Speaker Alan Kennedy
by WalterWizard » Mon Oct 03, 2011 12:58 pm

0

Replies

19850

Views
 Last post by WalterWizard View the latest post
Mon Oct 03, 2011 12:58 pm
No unread posts SUPER STAGS FLOODLIT FRIDAY
by Stags Fan » Tue Aug 23, 2011 11:14 am

0

Replies

20177

Views
 Last post by Stags Fan View the latest post
Tue Aug 23, 2011 11:14 am

Next
Post a new topic

Return to Board index




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,491,8792,08075,6004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  