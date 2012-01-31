WWW.RLFANS.COM • View forum - Fantasy & Predictions Comp

Board index Fantasy & Predictions Comp

 
Forum locked

Announcements
No unread posts RLFANS.COM T-Shirts.
by Marvin » Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am

0

Replies

17830

Views
 Last post by Marvin View the latest post
Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am
No unread posts CST ANNOUNCE RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017 TOURS
by Foti with the goaty » Tue Jul 19, 2016 6:53 am

1

Replies

30755

Views
 Last post by Foti with the goaty View the latest post
Thu Aug 18, 2016 9:46 am
No unread posts RLFANS.COM Android App
1, 2, 3by Sadfish » Wed Jun 15, 2016 4:33 pm

21

Replies

56717

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Tue Nov 15, 2016 11:36 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Support Requests & Site Ideas / Problems.
by Sadfish » Tue Jun 16, 2015 4:37 pm

1

Replies

106271

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Sat Jan 30, 2016 7:28 pm

Topics
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. ***GUIDELINES***
by pokerface » Tue Jan 31, 2012 6:52 pm

0

Replies

19474

Views
 Last post by pokerface View the latest post
Tue Jan 31, 2012 6:52 pm
No unread posts Review - Leeds Rhinos - The Treble 2015 DVD
by RLFANS News Hound » Mon Dec 07, 2015 6:48 pm

0

Replies

105

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Mon Dec 07, 2015 6:48 pm
No unread posts England Triumph to Win Series
by RLFANS News Hound » Sat Nov 14, 2015 3:10 pm

0

Replies

114

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Sat Nov 14, 2015 3:10 pm
No unread posts New Zealand Win Defensive Grind to Level Test Series
by RLFANS News Hound » Sat Nov 07, 2015 4:36 pm

0

Replies

117

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Sat Nov 07, 2015 4:36 pm
No unread posts Confident England Take Series Lead
by RLFANS News Hound » Sun Nov 01, 2015 6:56 pm

0

Replies

144

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Sun Nov 01, 2015 6:56 pm
No unread posts New Zealand Too Strong for the Champions
by RLFANS News Hound » Fri Oct 23, 2015 9:03 pm

0

Replies

169

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Fri Oct 23, 2015 9:03 pm
No unread posts Spectrum Kilimanjaro Challenge 2015
by RLFANS News Hound » Tue Oct 13, 2015 8:43 am

0

Replies

161

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Tue Oct 13, 2015 8:43 am
No unread posts Rhinos Secure the Treble with Knife Edge Win Over Warriors
by RLFANS News Hound » Sat Oct 10, 2015 10:25 pm

0

Replies

150

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Sat Oct 10, 2015 10:25 pm
No unread posts Fantasy Super League 2015
1, 2, 3by SouthStander.com » Fri Jan 23, 2015 9:56 pm

29

Replies

4499

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Thu Oct 08, 2015 7:38 pm
No unread posts Problem Thread
1 ... 11, 12, 13by pokerface » Sun Jan 11, 2015 1:59 pm

122

Replies

7434

Views
 Last post by jon_t View the latest post
Tue Oct 06, 2015 11:52 am
No unread posts Supporting Rugby League Cares
by RLFANS News Hound » Mon Oct 05, 2015 9:37 am

0

Replies

163

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Mon Oct 05, 2015 9:37 am
No unread posts Final Checks
by SouthStander.com » Mon Sep 28, 2015 5:01 pm

8

Replies

824

Views
 Last post by SouthStander.com View the latest post
Thu Oct 01, 2015 7:58 am
No unread posts It Could Have Been So Different
by RLFANS News Hound » Mon Sep 28, 2015 2:21 pm

0

Replies

237

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Mon Sep 28, 2015 2:21 pm
No unread posts Rhinos Last Gasp Win Over the Giants to Finish Top
by RLFANS News Hound » Fri Sep 25, 2015 9:17 pm

0

Replies

155

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Fri Sep 25, 2015 9:17 pm
No unread posts Round 29
by Gremlin » Wed Sep 23, 2015 10:31 am

4

Replies

398

Views
 Last post by sukmedic View the latest post
Thu Sep 24, 2015 1:00 pm
No unread posts Missing points for Sinfield and Currie
1, 2by Darrell » Mon Sep 14, 2015 8:27 am

10

Replies

903

Views
 Last post by FoxyRhino View the latest post
Thu Sep 17, 2015 11:00 pm
No unread posts Rhinos Masterclass to Retain Challenge Cup
by RLFANS News Hound » Sat Aug 29, 2015 4:25 pm

0

Replies

184

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Sat Aug 29, 2015 4:25 pm
No unread posts Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final Preview
by RLFANS News Hound » Thu Aug 27, 2015 1:42 pm

0

Replies

212

Views
 Last post by RLFANS News Hound View the latest post
Thu Aug 27, 2015 1:42 pm

Next
Forum locked

Return to Board index




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,491,9002,04675,6004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  