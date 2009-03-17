WWW.RLFANS.COM • View forum - South Dorset Giants

Board index Amateur Rugby League South Dorset Giants

 
Post a new topic

Announcements
No unread posts RLFANS.COM T-Shirts.
by Marvin » Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am

0

Replies

17828

Views
 Last post by Marvin View the latest post
Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am
No unread posts CST ANNOUNCE RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017 TOURS
by Foti with the goaty » Tue Jul 19, 2016 6:53 am

1

Replies

30752

Views
 Last post by Foti with the goaty View the latest post
Thu Aug 18, 2016 9:46 am
No unread posts RLFANS.COM Android App
1, 2, 3by Sadfish » Wed Jun 15, 2016 4:33 pm

21

Replies

56713

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Tue Nov 15, 2016 11:36 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Support Requests & Site Ideas / Problems.
by Sadfish » Tue Jun 16, 2015 4:37 pm

1

Replies

106264

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Sat Jan 30, 2016 7:28 pm
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Link back to the website...
by Jimmythecuckoo » Thu Mar 19, 2009 12:07 pm

0

Replies

22734

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Thu Mar 19, 2009 12:07 pm

Topics
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. 2010 Provisional fixtures
by Jimmythecuckoo » Wed Feb 24, 2010 11:44 am

0

Replies

22961

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Wed Feb 24, 2010 11:44 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. New Site Layout
by Jimmythecuckoo » Wed Dec 09, 2009 12:17 pm

2

Replies

23526

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Thu Dec 17, 2009 3:38 pm
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Giants shirt for 2009
by Jimmythecuckoo » Tue Apr 14, 2009 10:22 am

2

Replies

23227

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Wed Jul 22, 2009 1:12 pm
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. The story so far...
by Jimmythecuckoo » Tue Mar 17, 2009 12:48 pm

0

Replies

22751

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Tue Mar 17, 2009 12:48 pm
No unread posts START YOUR CHALLENGE CUP WEEKEND EARLY-RUGBY & REAL ALE!!!!!
by London Skolar » Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:36 am

0

Replies

61775

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:36 am
No unread posts O/T THE SEPHTON TROPHY
by onlyme72 » Fri Mar 09, 2012 8:28 am

1

Replies

33480

Views
 Last post by onlyme72 View the latest post
Sat Jun 09, 2012 6:33 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Website
by Jimmythecuckoo » Thu Aug 18, 2011 9:25 am

0

Replies

23195

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Thu Aug 18, 2011 9:25 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Comments on Facebook...
by Jimmythecuckoo » Mon Jul 04, 2011 8:07 am

0

Replies

22982

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Mon Jul 04, 2011 8:07 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Site updates
by Jimmythecuckoo » Mon Jul 04, 2011 7:49 am

0

Replies

22591

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Mon Jul 04, 2011 7:49 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. New article on the current situation at the club.
by Jimmythecuckoo » Mon Jun 06, 2011 9:37 am

0

Replies

23766

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Mon Jun 06, 2011 9:37 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Bristol bids to host 2013 RL World Cup
by Wembley71 » Thu May 05, 2011 10:08 pm

1

Replies

23009

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Thu May 19, 2011 11:24 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. U18s do you have a team
by mark shaw » Fri Apr 01, 2011 9:29 pm

2

Replies

23315

Views
 Last post by mark shaw View the latest post
Thu Apr 28, 2011 4:53 pm
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Carnegie Floodlit 9s and Fastest Man
by LoubyLou1219 » Tue Aug 03, 2010 11:04 am

0

Replies

23103

Views
 Last post by LoubyLou1219 View the latest post
Tue Aug 03, 2010 11:04 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Apols for lack of updates...
by Jimmythecuckoo » Sat Jun 26, 2010 8:42 pm

1

Replies

23118

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Wed Jun 30, 2010 9:57 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Giants get their first win of the season...
by Jimmythecuckoo » Mon May 24, 2010 8:48 am

0

Replies

22923

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Mon May 24, 2010 8:48 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. 4 Nations review...
by Jimmythecuckoo » Mon Nov 16, 2009 1:45 pm

0

Replies

22768

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Mon Nov 16, 2009 1:45 pm
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. South Wales Thunder
by Crusading Roughyed » Wed Sep 30, 2009 7:23 pm

1

Replies

23264

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Mon Oct 05, 2009 9:54 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. South Dorset Giants Webstore
by Jimmythecuckoo » Tue Sep 15, 2009 2:29 pm

0

Replies

22696

Views
 Last post by Jimmythecuckoo View the latest post
Tue Sep 15, 2009 2:29 pm

Next
Post a new topic

Return to Board index




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,491,8862,05675,6004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  