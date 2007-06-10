WWW.RLFANS.COM • View forum - Tag Rugby Forum

Board index Amateur Rugby League Tag Rugby Forum

 
Post a new topic

Announcements
No unread posts RLFANS.COM T-Shirts.
by Marvin » Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am

0

Replies

17829

Views
 Last post by Marvin View the latest post
Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am
No unread posts CST ANNOUNCE RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017 TOURS
by Foti with the goaty » Tue Jul 19, 2016 6:53 am

1

Replies

30753

Views
 Last post by Foti with the goaty View the latest post
Thu Aug 18, 2016 9:46 am
No unread posts RLFANS.COM Android App
1, 2, 3by Sadfish » Wed Jun 15, 2016 4:33 pm

21

Replies

56713

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Tue Nov 15, 2016 11:36 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. Support Requests & Site Ideas / Problems.
by Sadfish » Tue Jun 16, 2015 4:37 pm

1

Replies

106265

Views
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Sat Jan 30, 2016 7:28 pm
No unread posts NEW KIT - PLUS EXTRA KIT REQUIREMENTS
1, 2by AK » Sun Apr 19, 2009 10:12 pm

11

Replies

41296

Views
 Last post by mickj View the latest post
Wed Apr 29, 2009 9:52 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. IMPORTANT - Please Read
by triran » Mon Mar 09, 2009 4:44 pm

0

Replies

21142

Views
 Last post by triran View the latest post
Mon Mar 09, 2009 4:44 pm
No unread posts players needed
by hkr-support-rlfc » Tue Feb 17, 2009 9:23 pm

1

Replies

21579

Views
 Last post by American bob View the latest post
Fri Mar 12, 2010 2:59 pm
No unread posts Welcome to HKR Support RLFC
by hkr-support-rlfc » Thu Jan 29, 2009 10:01 pm

0

Replies

21536

Views
 Last post by hkr-support-rlfc View the latest post
Thu Jan 29, 2009 10:01 pm
No unread posts Leythers MB Links to our other sites...
by BIG GAZ » Wed Feb 06, 2008 4:53 pm

1

Replies

21426

Views
 Last post by BIG GAZ View the latest post
Sat Mar 15, 2008 9:18 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. IMPORTANT - PLEASE READ
by mav » Wed Aug 22, 2007 8:44 pm

0

Replies

21157

Views
 Last post by mav View the latest post
Wed Aug 22, 2007 8:44 pm
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. IMPORTANT - PLEASE READ
by mav » Wed Aug 22, 2007 4:21 pm

0

Replies

21326

Views
 Last post by mav View the latest post
Wed Aug 22, 2007 4:21 pm
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. IMPORTANT - PLEASE READ
by mav » Thu Aug 16, 2007 8:01 am

0

Replies

19559

Views
 Last post by mav View the latest post
Thu Aug 16, 2007 8:01 am
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM RLFANS.COM - PLEASE READ
by mav » Sat Jun 16, 2007 4:36 pm

0

Replies

20744

Views
 Last post by mav View the latest post
Sat Jun 16, 2007 4:36 pm
This topic is locked, you cannot edit posts or make further replies. IMPORTANT - PLEASE READ
by mav » Sun Jun 10, 2007 1:05 pm

0

Replies

20864

Views
 Last post by mav View the latest post
Sun Jun 10, 2007 1:05 pm

Topics
No unread posts New Site
by triran » Thu Oct 22, 2009 2:07 pm

2

Replies

21488

Views
 Last post by phootah View the latest post
Wed Mar 09, 2011 10:25 am
No unread posts Support Lost Loiners as you shop online
by hawkeye » Thu Aug 19, 2010 8:01 pm

1

Replies

19379

Views
 Last post by hawkeye View the latest post
Tue Aug 31, 2010 8:28 pm
No unread posts Rochdale Swarm Fixtures/Results 2009
by mark2 » Tue Mar 17, 2009 6:12 pm

5

Replies

21459

Views
 Last post by mark2 View the latest post
Fri Jul 31, 2009 10:17 am
No unread posts 2000m Rowing Scores
1, 2, 3, 4by Coach » Wed Nov 19, 2008 9:22 am

30

Replies

79852

Views
 Last post by WayneFCFAN View the latest post
Wed Jun 17, 2009 8:47 pm
No unread posts TML League Rules 2009
by Coach » Sun Mar 15, 2009 10:50 am

0

Replies

20231

Views
 Last post by Coach View the latest post
Sun Mar 15, 2009 10:50 am
No unread posts Rugga Roos This Sunday!!
by RuggaRoos » Fri Jan 25, 2013 4:49 pm

0

Replies

24508

Views
 Last post by RuggaRoos View the latest post
Fri Jan 25, 2013 4:49 pm
No unread posts Up 'n Under (brilliant show about rugby)
by Tinyhouse » Sun Aug 26, 2012 6:02 pm

0

Replies

36286

Views
 Last post by Tinyhouse View the latest post
Sun Aug 26, 2012 6:02 pm
No unread posts START YOUR CHALLENGE CUP WEEKEND EARLY-RUGBY & REAL ALE!!!!!
by London Skolar » Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:48 am

0

Replies

22061

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:48 am
No unread posts START YOUR CHALLENGE CUP WEEKEND EARLY-RUGBY & REAL ALE!!!!!
by London Skolar » Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:48 am

0

Replies

21277

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:48 am
No unread posts START YOUR CHALLENGE CUP WEEKEND EARLY-RUGBY & REAL ALE!!!!!
by London Skolar » Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:47 am

0

Replies

17484

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:47 am
No unread posts START YOUR CHALLENGE CUP WEEKEND EARLY-RUGGBY & REAL ALE!!!!
by London Skolar » Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:46 am

0

Replies

20999

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:46 am
No unread posts START YOUR CHALLENGE CUP WEEKEND EARLY-RUGBY & REAL ALE!!!!!
by London Skolar » Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:44 am

0

Replies

20793

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:44 am
No unread posts START YOUR CHALLENGE CUP WEEKEND EARLY-RUGBY & REAL ALE!!!!!
by London Skolar » Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:43 am

0

Replies

20943

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:43 am
No unread posts START YOUR CHALLENGE CUP WEEKEND EARLY-RUGBY & REAL ALE!!!!!
by London Skolar » Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:42 am

0

Replies

21081

Views
 Last post by London Skolar View the latest post
Fri Aug 10, 2012 10:42 am
No unread posts Wembley Train Tickets
by Randy the Rhino » Sat Jul 28, 2012 10:08 am

0

Replies

17574

Views
 Last post by Randy the Rhino View the latest post
Sat Jul 28, 2012 10:08 am
No unread posts Match 7th July 2012
by Middleton_Loiner » Fri Jul 06, 2012 10:09 am

1

Replies

19165

Views
 Last post by Middleton_Loiner View the latest post
Fri Jul 06, 2012 1:40 pm
No unread posts Training 30th April
by hawkeye » Sun Apr 29, 2012 5:05 pm

0

Replies

25025

Views
 Last post by hawkeye View the latest post
Sun Apr 29, 2012 5:05 pm
No unread posts 2012 Kit Options
by hawkeye » Sat Apr 21, 2012 5:43 pm

3

Replies

20096

Views
 Last post by Bullseye View the latest post
Tue Apr 24, 2012 12:13 pm

Next
Post a new topic

Return to Board index




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,491,8892,05675,6004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  