WWW.RLFANS.COM • Index page
 
Welcome to RLFANS
No unread posts About RLFANS
Moderator: ADMIN

5

Topics

5

Posts
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Thu Nov 04, 2010 8:37 pm
No unread posts RLFANS Support
Moderator: ADMIN
RLFANS MAIN
No unread posts The Virtual Terrace
Moderators: RLFANS Correspondent, wolfinwidnes, Moderators, ADMIN

12827

Topics

400388

Posts
 Last post by Ste100Centurions View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:53 pm
No unread posts NRL Kangaroo Bar
Moderators: Sheldon, ADMIN

1685

Topics

27254

Posts
 Last post by Huddersfield1895 View the latest post
Thu Nov 03, 2016 9:01 am
Off Topic
No unread posts Music
Moderators: Big Graeme, Wanderer, Code13, ADMIN

90

Topics

1834

Posts
 Last post by Tigerade View the latest post
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:40 pm
No unread posts TV & Film
Moderators: Big Graeme, Wanderer, Code13, ADMIN

137

Topics

1754

Posts
 Last post by Sheepridge Giant View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:20 pm
No unread posts The Sin Bin
Moderators: Ferocious Aardvark, Big Graeme, Wanderer, Code13, ADMIN

1374

Topics

110542

Posts
 Last post by Wanderer View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 6:13 pm
Super League
No unread posts Castleford Tigers
Moderators: Hughies sister, Dead Man Walking, pyeman, ADMIN

3894

Topics

70618

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:22 pm
No unread posts Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net
Moderators: John_D, Jimmythecuckoo, ADMIN

1739

Topics

14616

Posts
 Last post by catalanglais View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:12 am
No unread posts Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk
Moderators: Code13, Durham Giant, ADMIN

6359

Topics

112278

Posts
 Last post by Sheepridge Giant View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:03 pm
No unread posts Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
Moderators: Kosh, Karen, Roland_R, Chris28, PAUL M, ADMIN

15168

Topics

586202

Posts
 Last post by Mrs Barista View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:16 pm
No unread posts Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
Moderators: Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, McLaren_Field, Frosties., ADMIN

11598

Topics

403361

Posts
 Last post by SmokeyTA View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:50 pm
No unread posts Leigh Centurions
Moderators: wbk666, mish, Michael_Ward, jonny the leyther, DannySim, Dick Jones, ADMIN

13411

Topics

258805

Posts
 Last post by frank1 View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:52 pm
No unread posts Salford Red Devils
Moderators: king of the shed, LoyalFan, ADMIN

8313

Topics

133546

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:23 pm
No unread posts St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv
Moderators: Saint Simon, Billinge_Lump, Offside Monkey, BackrowSaint, ADMIN

7683

Topics

203059

Posts
 Last post by Lebron James View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:04 pm
No unread posts Wakefield Trinity
Moderators: El Rey, PopTart, kinleycat, Wildthing, ADMIN

13501

Topics

359426

Posts
 Last post by Big lads mate View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:52 pm
No unread posts Warrington Wolves
Moderators: SEB, Winslade's Offload, Uncle Rico, Fantastic Mr Catpiss, ADMIN

17445

Topics

371372

Posts
 Last post by NtW View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 3:36 pm
No unread posts Widnes Vikings
Moderators: Alex J, Chris Dalton, ADMIN

2984

Topics

44315

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:27 pm
No unread posts Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
Moderators: Pemps, Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy, DaveO, Bilko, JTB, ADMIN

14466

Topics

448772

Posts
 Last post by charlie caroli View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:28 pm
Kingstone Press Championship
No unread posts Batley Bulldogs
Moderator: ADMIN

328

Topics

735

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:32 pm
No unread posts Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
Moderators: Bulliac, Bullpower, Bullseye, Pumpetypump, ADMIN

8201

Topics

250516

Posts
 Last post by thepimp007 View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:51 pm
No unread posts Dewsbury Rams
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

257

Topics

606

Posts
 Last post by Markypants View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:19 pm
No unread posts Featherstone Rovers
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

390

Topics

2435

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:34 pm
No unread posts Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk
Moderators: triran, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Haighy, ADMIN

8424

Topics

142043

Posts
 Last post by charlie caroli View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:43 pm
No unread posts Hull KR
Moderators: R.B.A, Mild Rover, Gavin Miller - Legend, Anakin Skywalker, ADMIN

6710

Topics

201532

Posts
 Last post by SirStan View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:56 pm
No unread posts London Broncos
Moderators: Big Graeme, The Penguin, ADMIN

5679

Topics

101404

Posts
 Last post by Bostwick View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:53 pm
No unread posts Oldham Roughyeds
Moderators: RooRoo, ADMIN

142

Topics

225

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:38 pm
No unread posts Rochdale Hornets
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

141

Topics

196

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:39 pm
No unread posts Sheffield Eagles
Moderators: E.S.O, Hillsborough Lad, ADMIN

1511

Topics

17425

Posts
 Last post by Angelic Cynic View the latest post
Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:02 pm
No unread posts Swinton Lions
Moderator: ADMIN

158

Topics

297

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:39 pm
No unread posts Toulouse
Moderator: ADMIN

8

Topics

13

Posts
 Last post by sanjunien View the latest post
Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:04 pm
Kingstone Press Championship 1
No unread posts Barrow Raiders
Moderator: ADMIN

253

Topics

1276

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:41 pm
No unread posts Coventry Bears
Moderators: Coventry Bears, ADMIN

45

Topics

59

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:41 pm
No unread posts Doncaster RLFC
Moderators: Wanderer, Jemmo, ADMIN

2915

Topics

37360

Posts
 Last post by Double Movement View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:50 pm
No unread posts Gloucestershire All Golds

42

Topics

57

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:42 pm
No unread posts Hemel Stags
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

100

Topics

209

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:43 pm
No unread posts Hunslet Hawks
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

182

Topics

271

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:43 pm
No unread posts Keighley Cougars
Moderators: guess who, aj cougar, ADMIN

3441

Topics

26635

Posts
 Last post by Cross Hills Cougar View the latest post
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:16 pm
No unread posts London Skolars
Moderators: Elite Skolar, ADMIN

438

Topics

1295

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:48 pm
No unread posts Newcastle Thunder
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

129

Topics

380

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:45 pm
No unread posts North Wales Crusaders
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

1000

Topics

10383

Posts
 Last post by Marto View the latest post
Sat Oct 15, 2016 2:02 am
No unread posts Oxford Rugby League
Moderator: Ryanoxford

679

Topics

1679

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:46 pm
No unread posts South Wales Scorpions
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

124

Topics

403

Posts
 Last post by Marto View the latest post
Sat Oct 15, 2016 2:04 am
No unread posts Toronto Wolfpack
Moderator: ADMIN

8

Topics

92

Posts
 Last post by atomic View the latest post
Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:25 am
No unread posts Whitehaven
Moderators: ADMIN, NL MODS

214

Topics

604

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:46 pm
No unread posts Workington Town
Moderator: ADMIN

140

Topics

203

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:47 pm
No unread posts York City Knights
Moderators: Wheels, ADMIN

199

Topics

526

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:47 pm
Other Forums
No unread posts Amateur Rugby League Forum
Moderator: ADMIN

407

Topics

7449

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:18 pm
No unread posts The Conference Club House
Moderator: ADMIN

209

Topics

529

Posts
 Last post by England Unis RL View the latest post
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:17 pm
No unread posts Other Sports
Moderator: ADMIN

632

Topics

112847

Posts
 Last post by Look that's not enya View the latest post
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:35 am
No unread posts NFL
Moderator: ADMIN

5

Topics

7095

Posts
 Last post by LFCPatriotRhino View the latest post
Sat Oct 15, 2016 6:45 pm
No unread posts Wrestling
Moderator: ADMIN

3

Topics

3328

Posts
 Last post by vbfg View the latest post
Thu Dec 01, 2016 3:14 pm
No unread posts Boxing
Moderator: ADMIN

10

Topics

1420

Posts
 Last post by ClydeDrexlers View the latest post
Sat Oct 29, 2016 10:48 am
No unread posts Golf
Moderator: ADMIN

5

Topics

21

Posts
 Last post by Sadfish View the latest post
Mon Jun 17, 2013 7:39 am
No unread posts Cricket
Moderator: ADMIN

22

Topics

1191

Posts
 Last post by roopy View the latest post
Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:57 pm
No unread posts Cycling
Moderator: ADMIN

38

Topics

1307

Posts
 Last post by Haggis Fax View the latest post
Mon Jul 06, 2015 9:09 am
No unread posts Sports Betting / Tips
Moderator: ADMIN

5

Topics

3553

Posts
 Last post by FLAT STANLEY View the latest post
Thu May 12, 2016 1:38 pm

Delete all board cookies | FAQ
It is currently Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:53 pm

Information
In total there are 1516 users online :: 94 registered, 15 hidden and 1407 guests

Registered users: 1873, 60sCat, AdamH, airliebird,runninglate!, apollosghost, Backwoodsman, BD20Cougar, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, Big Steve, Bing [Bot], bonaire, Bostwick, BrisbaneRhino, Brummy Leyther, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, captaincaveman, caslad75, cheekydiddles, coco the fullback, devoniangiant, DGM, djcool, EX.SALF.UNI, Exabot [Bot], Fatbelly, faxlad66, FlyingRhinos, frank1, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, guess who, Hangermans, hazzard, Hessle rover, Highlander, HiramC, Hudd-Shay, Iggy79, Irregular Hoops, Jboyleigh, JEAN CAPDOUZE, jeffers, jeffvickers, Joe Banjo, jools, Jrrhino, KevW60349, lifelongfan, Majestic-12 [Bot], mickyb1234, Mike1970, MikeyWire, Mr Snoodle, Nothus, nottinghamtiger, pie.warrior, PopTart, RedUnderTheBed, reffy, ricardo07, ridlerbull, rossybull, rover 2000, roversmad, Salford red all over, Seth, Shifty Cat, Smack him Jimmy, SmokeyTA, Ste100Centurions, Superted, The Ghost of '99, The Sleaze, the stella kid, thefaxfanman, themightynortherner, thepimp007, ThePrinter, this_cougar_outfit, tommy_wiseau, Towns88, Trustafox, TV BOY, UllFC, vbfg, westgaterunner, WF Rhino, Willzay, Wire Weaver, Yahoo [Bot]

Legend: Administrators, Moderators
• Our newest member Kelgiantfan



All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,3311,56875,7214,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  